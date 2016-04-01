Court delivered judgement to persons accused of Rasim Aliyev's death - LIST

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today next trial on the criminal case of Elshan Ismayilov, Jamal Mammadov, Arif Aliyev, Kanan Madatov and Samir Mustafayev, who accused of death of Rasim Aliyev, reporter of ann.tv website, has been completed at Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

Report informs, accused persons have been delivered a decision in the trial presided by Judge Eldar Ismayilov.

In accordance with the court's judgement, E.Ismayilov has sentenced for 13 years, A.Aliyev for 12 years 6 months, J.Mammadov 11 years, S.Mustafayev and K.Madatov for 9 years.

Notably, public prosecutor asked 14 years of imprisonment for E.Ismayilov and A.Aliyev each, 12 years for J.Mammadov, S.Mustafayev and K.Madatov for 11 years 6 months each (totally 63 years).

On August 8 at about 18:00 Baku resident Rasim Aliyev Mahammadali oglu, born in 1984 was beaten in front of the store "Bayil Market" in the Bayil region of Sabail district, and then he was hospitalized in the Clinical Medical Center with severe injuries, where he died on August 9 approximately at 05:00.