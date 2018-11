Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ertekin İsmayıl Sönmez a Turkish citizen born in 1959 wanted in Turkey for Sexual Assault with the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of

that State. Report informs, has been detained at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport when trying to flee to Georgia via Baku-Tbilisi flight.

The detainee is expected to be extradited to Turkey.