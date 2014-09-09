 Top
    Close photo mode

    Person stabbed his acquaintance arrested

    The reason of the case is being investigated

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The person stabbed Mirzayev Shahin Zaur born in 1971 in Khatai district of Baku was arrested, Report informs referring to Khatai District Police Station. As the result of the investigations carried out by the employees of the 35th Police Department of Khatai DPS, the offender Murad Babayev was arrested.

    The criminal case was launched in Khatai DPS. The reason of the accident is being investigated.

    S. Mirzayev and M.Babayev knew each other beforehand. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi