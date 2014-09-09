Person stabbed his acquaintance arrested

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The person stabbed Mirzayev Shahin Zaur born in 1971 in Khatai district of Baku was arrested, Report informs referring to Khatai District Police Station. As the result of the investigations carried out by the employees of the 35th Police Department of Khatai DPS, the offender Murad Babayev was arrested.

The criminal case was launched in Khatai DPS. The reason of the accident is being investigated.

S. Mirzayev and M.Babayev knew each other beforehand.