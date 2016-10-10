A man fallen from bridge before Azerbaijan vs Norway match now feels better

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Health of Nahid Zahidov, the football supporter injured on the eve of 2018 World Cup qualifier between Azerbaijan and Norway national teamsis improving.

Report was told in Baku City Hospital No.3 located in Sabunchu settlement where the injured man is being treated.

Although the condition of Zahidov is far from lethal he is kept in reanimation due to high temperature. Transfer of the patient to another hospital is not considered.

According to hospital official, all treatment charges of injured man have been met by Football Federation. All medicines have been provided and necessary measures taken.

Notably, Nahid Zahidov fell down from bridge while going to stadium for Azerbaijan – Norway football match. He was hospitalized with diagnosis of traumas of chest, stomach, right kidney and spleen, tear of liver and misane, break of left humeral and dish bones, internal bleeding.

N. Zahidov is a resident of Lerik district and graduate of Azerbaijan Cooperation University. He has recently finished his military service.