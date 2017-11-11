Person detained attempting to smuggle large amount of drugs into Azerbaijan by leaving his sister as hostage in Iran

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Citizen of Azerbaijan, Eyvazov Babek Rzabala, left his sister Minaya Eyvazova as a hostage at Iranian drug traffickers and attempts to smuggle large amount of drugs into Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Public Relations Department of the State Security Service.

It was stated that Babek Eyvazov, who illegally crossed the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan aside the checkpoints in the direction of Shavgo village of Astara district and attempts to smuggle large amount of drugs, 3 kilograms and 12.23 grams of heroin and large amount of methadone tablets into Azerbaijan, was caught red-handed as a result of operational measures.

Babek Eyvazov was detained under a court judgment according to the criminal case initiated at the State Security Service for illegally crossing state border, illegal drug trafficking and other facts.

Minaya Eyvazova has been taken back to the country together with Babek Eyvazov's identity documents.

Investigation is underway.