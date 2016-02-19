Court sentences a man committed robbery against BEGOC employees

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today trial on criminal case of Namaz Bekirov, born on 1996, accused of robbery, has ended in Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

Report informs, judgment sentenced in the proceeding, presided by judge Tamila Nasrullayeva.

In accordance with court decision, N.Bekirov sentenced to 6 years and 6 months imprisonment.

Notably, the incident happened in June, 2015. N.Bekirov committed a robbery against employees of Baku I European Games Operations Committee during the Baku I European Games.

Thus, he took 650 manats from Austrian citizen and 150 manats from British citizen by robbery. As a result of operational search measures, N.Bekirov has been detained.