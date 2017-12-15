Pedestrian crossing problem in Yasamal: Residents face to face with death every day

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The absence of pedestrian crossings on the highway in Yasamal district of Baku, near Qanli göl housing area has caused serious concern of residents.

Report informs, traffic accidents involving pedestrians often take place there.

At present, about 2,000 people live in the Qanli göl housing area and they have been contacted relevant bodies due to the absence of pedestrian crossing.

Residents gather in protest yesterday after a 15-year-old girl dies in car accident. Officers of Post Patrol Service of Yasamal District Police Department dispatched to the area and residents were removed from the roadside. They demanded installation of pedestrian crossing to prevent such incidents.

Residents told Repot that two pedestrians were hit in this area on the same day: “So, in the morning, a worker hit by a car and he was placed in a hospital. Another pedestrian - 15-year-old girl died after being hit by a car. We have repeatedly appealed to relevant agencies to build a pedestrian crossing or reduce the speed limit. What shall we do? Here's a bus badge - we use it as a stop. On the other hand, passengers who get off bus need to get to the opposite side of the road. There is no bus that comes in housing area. Our request is not taken into consideration."