Passenger dies onboard flight from Kyiv to Baku

30 January, 2020 11:13

https://report.az/storage/news/d1f0fff45690250ba2c00d58a572e924/71c686f4-4d65-45e3-aaaa-0b7775ed9886_292.jpg 67-year-old Abulfaz Mammadov passed away onboard the Kyiv - Baku flight. Report informs that an investigation is underway to clarify the cause of his death.

