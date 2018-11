Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two "Daewoo" brand buses crashed in Narimanov district, Baku. Report informs referring to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, the accident occurred on November 7.

3 passengers were injured in the accident occurred in F.K.Khoyski street. The injured were hospitalized.

The investigation is underway by Narimanov District Police Station.