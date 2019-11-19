Pakistanis accused of crimes in US detained in Azerbaijan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/386b31540fdd13e20468178ce583d0ac/4a50e9b1-790a-4b23-9844-5b06d29673ae_292.jpg

The Baku Court on Grave Crimes considered a submission sent by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice to extradite Pakistani citizens Asif Muhammad Anzhum, born in 1982 and Hani Shah Nawaz born in 1985, to the United States.

Report informs that the extradition request was reviewed by the panel chaired by Judge Ali Mammadov. The process was attended by representatives of the Attorney General's Office, the embassies of the United States and Pakistan in Baku. It became known that in respect of citizens of Pakistan there is a decision of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, USA. Persons declared by the United States on the international wanted list were detained in Azerbaijan several months ago.

Pakistani citizens did not accept the allegations, saying they had never been to the United States. They stated that a mistake had occurred and asked to leave them in an Azerbaijani prison. There are suspicions that Pakistanis have committed crimes not in the United States, but via the Internet.