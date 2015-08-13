Pakistani citizen steals Turkish citizen's money in Baku

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku, Pakistani citizen stole money from the Turkish citizen. Report informs, the incident occurred in Surakhani district, E.Bakirli Street.

38-year-old Turkish citizen living in the house, Jabbar Yaghji informed the police that his 300 manats was stolen. It was revealed that the incident was committed by 29-year-old Pakistani citizen Muhammad Mudassar who lived with him at the same house.

The investigation is underway in the 32nd Police Station of Surakhani District Police Office.