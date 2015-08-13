 Top
    Close photo mode

    Pakistani citizen steals Turkish citizen's money in Baku

    The investigation is underway in the 32nd Police Station of Surakhani District Police Office

    Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku, Pakistani citizen stole money from the Turkish citizen. Report informs, the incident occurred in Surakhani district, E.Bakirli Street.

    38-year-old Turkish citizen living in the house, Jabbar Yaghji informed the police that his 300 manats was stolen. It was revealed that the incident was committed by 29-year-old Pakistani citizen Muhammad Mudassar who lived with him at the same house.

    The investigation is underway in the 32nd Police Station of Surakhani District Police Office.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi