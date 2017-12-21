Pakistan Senate: We will not recognize Armenia until Azerbaijan returns its territory

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Pakistan condemns Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories and therefore refuses to recognize Armenia as a state".

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said during his speech at international conference “2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue".

According to him, Pakistan will not change its position until Armenia will implement resolution adopted by the UN on returning the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, because the country attaches great importance to brotherly relations with Azerbaijan.

Religious and Judicial Advisor at Ministry for Presidential Affairs of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ali Bin Abdul Rahman Al Hashim said that the whole world and the Islamic world are going through a difficult period: "For this reason, it is essential for all people to be in solidarity, live in peace and tranquility. Cooperation and solidarity among people is also reflected in Quran”.

The 77th Maronite Patriarch of Antioch Moran Mor Bechara Boutros al-Rahi emphasized that US President Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem contradicts UN resolutions: "It's undeniable that this decision will lead to new wars".