    PACE adopts resolution on protection of regional and minority languages in Europe

    It calls on states to benefit from experience of successful countries

    Strasbourg. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution on January 23 on the protection and development of regional and minority languages in Europe.

    The Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs, the aim is to contribute to the preservation and development of various traditions and cultural values in Europe by protecting regional and minority languages.

    The resolution urges the Council of Europe member states to ratify the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages. The resolution calls on the states to benefit from experience of the countries gained success in this area.  

