Over 1,000 foreigners deported from Azerbaijan in January

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January this year, decision has been adopted on deportation of 1 145 foreigners and stateless persons from Azerbaijan within 48 hours.

Report was told in the State Migration Service (SMS).

According to the information, number of cases on violation of requirements of administrative legislation without complying with rules for being in Azerbaijan as well as temporary and permanent residence made 1 569, legalization of living in the country 101, deportation in the administrative order 319.

In addition, 41 576 applications entered to the agency for registration of foreigners and stateless persons on place of residence in Azerbaijan.

3 767 applications have been considered on getting (extending) permits for temporary and permanent residence in Azerbaijan of foreigners and stateless persons. 2 458 appeals entered the agency for determining Azerbaijani citizenship of a person.