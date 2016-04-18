Chairman that gave false bomb information sentenced to 7 years

Baku. 18 April.REPORT.AZ/ Today trial on the criminal case of Aydin Khudiyev, born in 1960, accused of deliberately giving false information on terrorism has been completed in Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

Report informs, sentence passed in the trial presided by judge Rasim Sadigov.

In accordance with the court decision, A.Khudiyev sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment.

Notably, according to the indictment, A.Khudiyev has called 112 hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on June 12, 2015 - the opening day of I European Games and stated putting a bomb in the stadium.

He is accused of Article 216 (deliberately giving false information on terrorism) of the Criminal Code.

Notably, A.Khudiyev worked as a head of 'Enlightening Population on Road Safety' Public Union.