One person detained, 1 wanted regarding Ganja explosion

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has issued official information regarding explosion of grenade in Ganja.

Report informs, the statement declares that on May 5 at around 03:00 am local time, conflict occurred in the teahouse, located in E.Allahverdiyev Street of Ganja, between the city residents, previously convicted Maharram Ahmadov as well as his sons Nariman and Sarkhan, relatives Taleh Ahmadov and Aykhan Mirzayev, Orkhan Mirzayev and fellow townsmen Ramiz Guliyev and his friends - Yalchin Guliyev, Elshan Abdullayev and Sadig Ahmadov.

During the conflict, M.Ahmadov exploded F-1 hand grenade, brought by him, as a result himself and T.Ahmadov have died at the scene, Nariman Ahmadov, Sadig Ahmadov and Orkhan Mirzayev hospitalized with injuries of various levels.

As a result of urgent investigation and operational search actions conducted by the officials of Ganja city Main Police Office and Prosecutor's Office, Kapaz district Police Department, Yalchin Guliyev, who has fled the scene, has been detained. Operations are underway to detain Ramiz Guliyev.

Criminal case launched at Ganja city Prosecutor's Office under relevant articles of the Criminal Code, investigation is underway.