    One of the missing alpinists is police officer - PHOTO

    The helicopters were involved for search operation

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ One of the missing members of Gilavar air and extreme sports club Babur Huseynov is employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA). 

    The source from the club told Report. He is said to be police lieutenant.

    Notably, three members of Gilavar air and extreme sports club who departed to Khinalig village in the direction of Tufandagh on December 23 did not return and the communication broke down with them.

    The search is being carried by team consisting of members of Azerbaijan State Border Service, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Air and Extreme Sports Federation of Azerbaijan (FAIREX). 

