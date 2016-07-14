One of the detained due to fire in Khatai residential building dies in prison

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ One of the persons, detained due to fire in multi-storey residential building in Khatai district, has died.

Report informs, detained Nusrat Mukhtarov died in Baku Investigation Isolator, where he was kept.

He worked as a deputy head on the construction works at 'TNH' company, which carried out repair works in the building.

Notably, the incident occurred at Zigh yolu Street,16, Khatai district, Baku city on April 10 last year. Fire, causing serious consequences, occurred in the nine-storey building, which was restoring using 'polyurethane' by 'TNH' company.

Criminal case has been launched at General Prosecutor's Grave Crimes Investigation Department under relevant articles of the Criminal Code.