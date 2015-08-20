Son of Azerbaijan ambassador involved in investigation

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani ambassador to Tajikistan Abbasali Hasanov's son was questioned by law enforcement officers. Report informs, Anar Hasanov's interrogation was related to the activity of the company.

A.Hasanov was involved in the investigation as the owner of the companies that veneered the burnt building resulted with casualties in Baku on May 19 this year.

After being questioned, A.Hasanov has left the country and did not return to the country since then.

The head of "GLOBAL" Companies Group Miryusif Mahmudov is the relative of Anar Hasanov.