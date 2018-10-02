 Top
    One more injured in train-bus collision in Baku dies

    Investigation is underway at Chief Police Office

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has issued an official statement over collision of a train with a passenger bus.

    Report reports citing MIA that, on October 1, at 2 pm, driver of Daewoo Bus No 160, resident of Bina settlement, Khazar district, previously convicted Alikhan Shiraliyev hit electric locomotive at the railway crossing. As a result, the driver and 42 passengers were hospitalized and Shakir Aliyev and Yusif Dadashzade died.

    Investigation is underway at the Main Police Office.

