Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 24.

Report says, citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, that light fog forecasted in the morning.

South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6 to +9° C at night and +13 to +17 C in the daytime, in Baku, +7+9 C at night, and +14+16C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be a 764 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, and 50-55% in the daytime.

In the country’s regions, the weather will be dry. However, short-term rain is expected in some mountainous areas in the evening. Fog is predicted in some places. East wind will blow. The air temperature will make +3 to +8 at night, +15 to +20 C in the daytime, in the mountains from -2 to +3 C at night, +5 to +10 C in the daytime.