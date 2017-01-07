Ombudsman office: Legal clauses were violated during execution of court decision on Nuray Bayramzade

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Video delivered by internet portals and social media users reveal rudeness against 10-year-old Nuray Avaz qizi Bayramzade by court bailiffs during execution of court decision, not paying enough attention to psychological condition of the kid and the shock she had suffered, which is clear violation of UN Convention on the Rights of the Child joined by Azerbaijan, clauses of Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic, Law on Children’s Rights and other legislative documents”.

Report was informed in press service of Ombudsman office.

The ombudsman office immediately took the issue under control, sent official application to Main Department of Ministry of Justice to urgently investigate mentioned case, to take appropriate measures and inform on the results.

At the same time, regional representatives contacted Nuray’s relatives and ask them to contact Ombudsman in case of any problem concerning the kid.

At present Ombudsman office keeps eyes on Nuray Bayramzade issue.