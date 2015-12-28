Dead body of oilman found in Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea buried

Baku. 28 Deecember. REPORT.AZ/ Oilman Iman Gasimov, who missed during accident in deep sea base No.10 of 'Guneshli' oil rig and found dead yesterday, was buried in Lokbatan cemetery.

Report informs, family members of the deceased, relatives, as well as 'Azneft' management and other representatives of SOCAR participated in funeral ceremony. Head of Garadagh distrcit Executive Power, Suleyman Mikayilov also attended the ceremony.

Oilman's dead body was found in Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea on December 27.

At present, search of 22 missing oilmen continues.