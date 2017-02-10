Officials of Israeli Embassy to Azerbaijan meet with Alexander Lapshin

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 10, officials of Israeli Embassy to Azerbaijan have met with Alexander Lapshin, who also has Israeli citizenship and accused of the criminal case investigated at the Prosecutor General's Office.

Spokesperson of the Prosecutor General's Office Eldar Sultanov told Report.

"The meeting was held in accordance with norms of international law, at the appeal of Israeli Embassy to Azerbaijan Republic, to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry", E.Sultanov added.