Number of women living with their children in Azerbaijani prisons declared

A number of prisoners living with their children in No.4 Women Prison is 6. Report informs, they are detained Correctional Facility (CM), who has been detained apart from other women prisoners -in two-room cameras. Three woman prisoners with their children stay in each room.

All the women in those cameras are married except Lamiya Guliyeva who is accused of killing a former head of Shemkir Region Executive Power, former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Aslan Aslanov's son and whose sentence increased later. Besides L.Guliyeva, unmarried woman with a child was only one. So, some time after the childbirth, she got married to one of the male prisoners.

According to the law, children under the age of three may stay with their prisoner mothers in the Prison Service.