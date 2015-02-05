 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of women living with their children in Azerbaijani prisons declared

    Besides Lamiya Guliyeva, only one woman prisoner with a child was unmarried there

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ A number of prisoners living with their children in No.4 Women Prison is 6. Report informs, they are detained Correctional Facility (CM), who has been detained apart from other women prisoners -in two-room cameras. Three woman prisoners with their children stay in each room.

    All the women in those cameras are married except Lamiya Guliyeva who is accused of killing a former head of Shemkir Region Executive Power, former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Aslan Aslanov's son and whose sentence increased later. Besides L.Guliyeva, unmarried woman with a child was only one. So, some time after the childbirth, she got married to one of the male prisoners.

    According to the law, children under the age of three may stay with their prisoner mothers in the Prison Service.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi