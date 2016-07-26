Number of injured rushed to Shirvan hospital in Azerbaijan reaches 20 - UPDATED

Shirvan. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ The number of injured persons rushed to the Shirvan City Central Hospital in Azerbaijan has reached 20.

Report’s regional correspondent was told in the hospital.

One of the injured are in critical condition. 5 persons dismissed after the outpatient treatment.

The hospital said that as jams have occurred on the roads to the scene, the ambulances faced traffic problems.

