Number of foreigners deported from Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Migration Service of Azerbaijan revealed violations of the rules of temporary and permanent residence by 2908 foreigners.

Report informs referring to the service, 15 of them lost documents for temporary residence permit and they were given new ones. 202 persons have been registered as residents in Azerbaijan.

Adopted decisions against 2109 foreigners to leave the territory of Azerbaijan within 48 hours. An administrative order made against 582 foreigners on deportation.

During the last month registration applications of 67648 foreigners were recorded. Educational activities conducted by State Migration Service in different regions of the country during 9 month.