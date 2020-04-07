Top

No coronavirus case detected in prisons: Azerbaijani Justice Ministry

A Monitoring Group has been established under the Ministry of Justice to keep the situation under control in prisons regarding COVID-19 infection.

The Group regularly monitors the condition of inmates, the food quality, sanitary and hygienic rules in jails, said Alimammad Nuriyev, a member of the Public Committee of the Justice Ministry.

“The penal institutions have set up internal quarantine zones, and so far detected no coronavirus case.The Group informs the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers about the situation in the penitentiaries twice a day,” he added. 

