New York building collapses after explosion in Manhattan

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ A building has collapsed and another is on fire in New York City after an apparent explosion.

Emergency services are on the scene and say four people are critically injured, and 12 others were injured.

Report informs referring to the BBC,Flames and smoke were pouring out of the five-floor building as the fire brigade struggled to contain the blaze.

Officials are investigating whether a gas leak is to blame. Witnesses said they heard an explosion before the fire.

At the scene and says about 250 fire-fighters are on hand to battle the blaze.

The New York Times is reporting that an explosion triggered the fire in one building, which quickly spread to another.