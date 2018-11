Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ New Deputy Chief has been appointed to Agjabedi region Police Department.

Report was told by Law-enforcement bodies, by order of the Interior Minister, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov, Lieutenant Colonel Vugar Aliyev was appointed deputy chief of service in Agjabedi Region Police Department.

Previously, Vugar Aliyev worked in Garadagh Region Police Department.

.