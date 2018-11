'​NAZ-Lifan' brend car hijacked in Garadagh

4 February, 2016 12:21

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ NAZ-Lifan brend car was hijacked in Garadagh. Report informs citing the official website of Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Jamal Mammadov, Jamal Mammadov was arrested on the car market while trying to sell it. The investigation is underway.