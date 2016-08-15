Natig Jafarli files an appeal

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Republican Alternative (REAL) Movement Executive Secretary Natig Jafarli has filed an appeal against the preventive measure chosen on him.

Report was told by Javad Javadov's lawyer.

According to him, today the appeal was submitted to Baku Court of Appeal.

Notably, on August 12, Jafarli was summoned to the Grave Crimes Investigation Department of Prosecutor General's Office. Later, Nasimi District Court chose 4-month preventive measure on him.

Natig Jafarli is accused of Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship) and Article 308 (abuse of power) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.