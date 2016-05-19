Names of crew members dead and injured in crash of Azerbaijani plane in Afghanistan unveiled

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Administration has released the names of the crew of crashed Azerbaijani plane in Afghanistan. Report informs, an accident occurred during take-off the aircraft AN 12in Afghan airport of Dwyer on May 18, at about 14:30 local time.

On board were nine crew members:

1.Shaydanov Rashid Rahmanovich (citizen of Uzbekistan), the captain of the aircraft, born in 1953

2.Abdullayev Altay Oktay (Citizen of Azerbaijan), co-pilot, born in 1971

3.Asadullayev Nazim Orujali (Citizen of Azerbaijan), co-driver, born in 1968

4.Rzayev Nadir Adigozal (Citizen of Azerbaijan), mechanic, born in 1964

5.Shahverdiyev Firdowsi Shir (Citizen of Azerbaijan), radio operator, born in 1964

6.Zulfiyev Azer Agakishi (Citizen of Azerbaijan), flight operator, born in 1973

7.Zadnipryanets Ruslan Vladimirovich (citizen of Ukraine), technician, born in 1969

8.Ganzha Andrei (citizen of Ukraine), technician, born in 1955

9.Aliyev Ramzi Mamudovich (citizen of Ukraine), technician, born in 1963

According to the information, as a result of the disaster, survived Ganzha Andrei and Aliyev Ramzi, their condition is stable satisfactory.

The plane was leased from the Silk Way Company to carry cargo inside Afghanistan. It has arrived in Dwyer from Bagran (Afghanistan) and directed to Mary (Turkmenistan) to refuel. No cargo was on board.

Azerbaijan State Aviation Administration has already set up a task commission to investigate the accident.

Currently, Chairman of the commission - Head of State Civil Aviation Administration Mukhtar Karimov and members of the committee flew to Dwyer airport to take part in the investigation of the incident.

Silk Way Airlines expresses its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the crash.