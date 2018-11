Baku. 31 October. REPORT. AZ/ Rains, which intensified in Jalilabad region of Azerbaijan have paralyzed several villages.

Report informs, the region is still rainy now.

Mudslides caused serious damage to farms of Albalan, Venlik, Ogrubulag, Buravar villagers. The spill rivers demolished several bridges, interrupted communication with the villages. In the village of Jangan collapse of the power line with voltage of 10 thousand sq.m. stopped the supply of electricity.