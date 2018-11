Bilasuvar. 11 January. REPORT.AZ / A mother has died after giving birth in Bilasuvar district of Azerbaijan.

Aran bureau of Report informs, Zahmatabad village resident, 24-year-old Amida Fuzuli Arzumanli rushed to the hospital’s maternity department.

According to report, the mother gave birth to her son and then passed away. The baby's condition reported normal.

Investigation is underway.