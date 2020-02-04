Most earthquake-prone zone in Azerbaijan named

Director of the Republican Seismological Service of the Azerbaijani National Academy of SciencesGurban Yetirmishli said that over the past period, the country recorded 550-560 tremors.

According to him, tremors in Azerbaijan occur every day, with four shocks of magnitude over three recorded in January, in the Caspian Sea, and Mingachevir.

Yetirmishli stressed that the tremors in Mingachevir that emerged at high depths were not tangible.

"If those shocks occurred at a shallower depth, they could cause grave consequences, since we do not know much about Mingachevir from a seismological point of view. Though we constantly raise this issue, there have been no studies. Mingachevir is now the most earthquake-prone zone in Azerbaijan because there are faults right under the water basin."