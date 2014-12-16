 Top
    More than 500 kg of drugs destroyed in Baku

    In the process involved employees of state agencies

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today in Baku Machinery Plant named Bunyad Sardarov in Binagadi district destroyed more than 505 kg of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors confiscated by the court.

    Report informs employees of the State Anti-Drugs Committee and Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of National Security, the State Customs Committee, the State Border Service involved in the process of destroying drugs.

