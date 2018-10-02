Monitoring held at Main Organized Crime Department

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Azerbaijan Committee Against Torture Tural Huseynov, Deputy Chairman Elchin Shirinov and expert Gartal Huseynov conducted a monitoring at the Main Organized Crime Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Committee Chairman Huseynov told Report that they met with detainees in the Head Office: “There were 3 detainees. Two of them were accused and one was a suspect. All three were provided with a lawyer. Those individuals did not complain about the detention and treatment."

Huseynov added that the detention facilities of the Main Organized Crime Department complied with European standards.