 Top
    Close photo mode

    Monitoring held at Main Organized Crime Department

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Azerbaijan Committee Against Torture Tural Huseynov, Deputy Chairman Elchin Shirinov and expert Gartal Huseynov conducted a monitoring at the Main Organized Crime Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

    Committee Chairman Huseynov told Report that they met with detainees in the Head Office: “There were 3 detainees. Two of them were accused and one was a suspect. All three were provided with a lawyer. Those individuals did not complain about the detention and treatment."

    Huseynov added that the detention facilities of the Main Organized Crime Department complied with European standards.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi