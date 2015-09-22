Ministry of National Security arrested five Azerbaijanis joined ISIS

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of anti-terrorist measures, Ministry of National Security (MNS) detained five people suspected of creating armed formations or groups unforeseen by the legislation of the Azerbaijan Republic of, as well as participation in their creation and activity, supplying them with weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment or military equipment, as well as the involvement of Azerbaijani citizens or stateless persons residing in Azerbaijan, to armed conflicts outside of Azerbaijan to disseminate religious trainings under the guise of performing religious ceremonies, or on the grounds of religious hatred or conduct military exercises for this purpose, any establishment serving this purpose, stable group or guide a group and other illegal activities.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry.

The detainees are Azerbaijani citizens Heydarov Zaur Naib oglu, Azizov Elbrus Nurmammad oglu, Talibov Vagif Musa oglu, Agdzhabayov Rufan Sharafaddin oglu and Ismayilov Elshan Aydin oglu.

According to the facts of the Main Investigation Department of the MNS, criminal cases under Article 12.1, 279.1 and 283-1.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan were filed. A preventive measure in the form of arrest applied to the detainees.

As revealed, that in 2013-2015 Heydarov Zaur, Azizov Elbrus, Talibov Vagif, Agdzhabayov Rufan and Ismayilov Elshan participated in various activities of armed forces, including terrorist organization "Islamic State", "Al-Nusra Dzhabhat" and "Jund Sham" in Syria and Iraq, which are unforeseen by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Operational-investigative measures to investigate all cases of criminal proceedings and the identification of other participants in these illegal actions are underway.