Ministry of Economy addresses to holders

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) under the Ministry of Economy continues to receive projects directed attracting foreign investments in order to present to foreign investors and partners.

Report informs, it is said in the address of the ministry to holders.

The appeal also states that investment projects should cover areas of the non-oil sector, should be financially and economically viable and establishment of enterprises that meet international standards or re-establishment of modern technologies, production of export-oriented and importing, high quality, competitive products should be considered. Investment projects should be submitted together with the feasibility study (Business Plan).