Minister: " 18,540 foreigners violate immigration laws in Azerbaijan this year"

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ “18,540 foreigners have violated immigration laws in Azerbaijan this year”.

Report informs, Chief of State Migration Service II rank state migration service counselor Firudin Nabiyev said at a service meeting on the results of 2017. According to him, during the reporting period 1 432 700 foreigners have entered Republic of Azerbaijan in 2,470,014 cases and 1 439 023 foreigners exited the country in 2 579 004 cases:

720 024 foreigners registered at previous place. 88,743 appeals have been received by the State Migration Service on obtaining and residing in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, obtaining work permits, identifying refugee status, admission, restitution, termination and citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 7980 foreigners were granted work permits, 537 were granted extension of temporary residence permits, 39 940 were granted temporary residence permits, and 2983 were granted permanent residence permits. Relevant decisions were made against 18,540 foreigners and stateless persons who violated the requirements of migration legislation. Call Center has received 102,629 calls. The head of the service noted that the work carried out in this area should be under constant control as the measures taken are of great importance in terms of ensuring the security of our country.