MIA: If there is suspicion of attempted penetration in apartment to steal by knocking on doors citizens must call "102"

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) commented on prevalent in recent days information about trying to penetrate the apartments under various pretexts.

Ehsan Zahidov, Deputy chief of the press service of the Ministry, responding to a request of Report said that, burglary can occur, but the theft by the method described in social networks has not been registered yet: "If such a case occurs, the citizen must report it. If there is suspicion of attempted penetration in the apartment in order to steal by knocking on doors, or other method, citizens must call "102". (police emergency).

E.Zahidov also commented on the information concerning the arrival of people from Georgia to Azerbaijan for the purpose of committing theft: "This is a false information. In fact, this matter is not a serious. We didn't fix such facts in the country. And this information is not true."