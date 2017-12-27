 Top
    Close photo mode

    MIA: Babur Huseynov is a highly educated police lieutenant

    'He was engaged in sports before being employed at police authorities'

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Babur Huseynov, one of the missing members of the Gilavar air and extreme sports club, is an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He was engaged in this kind of sport before being employed at the police authorities.

    Police Lieutenant Colonel Ilham Babayev, Chief of the Mass Media and Public Relations Department of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) told Report.

    He said that B. Huseynov is a disciplined employee of the MIA: "Babur Huseynov is a highly educated police lieutenant. He participated in competitions several times and was successful".

    Notably, three members of Gilavar air and extreme sports club (Babur Huseynov, Namin Bunyatov and Farida Jabrayilzade) who departed from Khinalig village, Guba district to the direction of Tufandagh on December 23, did not return and the communication broke down with them.

    The search is being carried by team consisting of members of the Azerbaijan State Border Service, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Air and Extreme Sports Federation of Azerbaijan (FAIREX).

    The helicopters have been involved for search operation.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi