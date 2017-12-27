Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Babur Huseynov, one of the missing members of the Gilavar air and extreme sports club, is an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He was engaged in this kind of sport before being employed at the police authorities.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ilham Babayev, Chief of the Mass Media and Public Relations Department of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) told Report.

He said that B. Huseynov is a disciplined employee of the MIA: "Babur Huseynov is a highly educated police lieutenant. He participated in competitions several times and was successful".

Notably, three members of Gilavar air and extreme sports club (Babur Huseynov, Namin Bunyatov and Farida Jabrayilzade) who departed from Khinalig village, Guba district to the direction of Tufandagh on December 23, did not return and the communication broke down with them.

The search is being carried by team consisting of members of the Azerbaijan State Border Service, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Air and Extreme Sports Federation of Azerbaijan (FAIREX).

The helicopters have been involved for search operation.