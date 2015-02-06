MIA: 8 police officers injured in accidents in Tartar region, 6 people detained

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a statement on the accidents in Tartar. Report was told by the press service of MIA, Sabuhi Dunyamaliyev arrested in Temporary Detention of Tartar District Police Office according to the Article 234.2 (acquisition and possession of narcotics with intent to sell) of Criminal Code on February 4, hung himself with a bed-sheet.

In this regard, the residents of Agdam region - about 80-100 people living in the area, attacked the police station and committed illegal acts resulting in a gross violation of public order and damaged the administrative building.

The illegal acts were prevented due to the operative measures taken immediately. This time, 8 police officers were injured while performing their duties.

The Criminal Case was launched according to the Article of 125 (incitement to suicide) of the Criminal Code and 315.1 (performance of duties in connection with the use of force to authority) of the Criminal Code in the District Prosecutor's Office.

Currently, public order is stable in Tartar region and the criminal situation is under the control," he said in a statement.