MES: Search operations for Gunashli missing workers shifted from the active phase to observation-search phase

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan still continues relevant measures to eliminate the consequences of the accident took place at offshore Guneshli rig in the Caspian Sea was engulfed by fire on December 4.

Report informs the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.

According to the information the rescue works for the oilmen missing after a fire on the platform 10 in the Caspian Sea conducted intensively.

"In this regard, currently, search operations for Gunashli missing workers shifted from the active phase to observation-search phase.

In connection with the accident and missing oil workers the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed relevant government agencies of the Caspian countries and ships sailing in the Caspian Sea were given information by the State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan. The exchange of information is carried out on a regular basis

In addition, the State Water Rescue Service of the Ministry and the forces of Special Risk Rescue Service regularly carry out surveillance at the coast, helicopters of the aviation group conduct observation-search work".

The work is being coordinated by the ministry's Crisis Management Center.