Members of gang detained in Baku

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Gang members have been detained in Baku.

Report informs citing official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, members held by officials of 9th Police Department of Sabail District Police Office.

According to the information, a result of search operations launched by the policemen, on February 2 Baku residents Kamil Malikgasimov, Ayhan Safarov, Beylagan district resident Abulfaz Mammadov and Masalli district resident Ekchin Khalilov were detained for stealing Zarema Almazova's bag with money, ATM card and mobile phone inside.

The investigation is underway.