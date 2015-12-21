Member of Nardaran Council of Elders arrested

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ One more person was arrested in the village of Nardaran.

Report informs member of Nardaran Council of Elders 63-year-old Seyidali Agayev was arrested by police officers. A large number of bullets, firearms and prohibited religious literature found in his house.

S.Agayev arrested under the Criminal Code228 (illegal possession of firearms, component parts, ammunition, explosives and illegal purchase, transfer, selling, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms).