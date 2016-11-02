Mass poisoning hits Barda residents

Bard. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Mass poisoning incident took place in Hanarab village of Barda district of Azerbaijan.

Karabakh bureau of Report informs, 5 members of a family - 45-year-old Konul Mammadova, 22-year-old Parviz Mammadov, 25-year-old Jamila Mammadova, 5-year-old Jahid Mammadov, 8-month-old Jihan Mammadov were hospitalized in Barda district central hospital with a diagnosis of poisoning.

According to the hospital, K. Mammadova, P. Mammadov and 8-month J. Mammadov are in serious condition so they are placed in the intensive care unit. State of health of others regarded as satisfactory.

According to the relatives of those poisoned, they ate pickled tomatoes for dinner.