Mass brawl occurres among the relatives in Shamkir

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Mass brawl occurred among the relatives in Shamkir region of Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to Shamkir Region Police Station, the accident was recorded in Deller-Dashbulag village of Shamkir region. During the accident, the residents of the village Elchin Mammadov, Rashad Galandarov and his brother Ogtay beat their relative Samir Movsumov with piece of wood.

After that, S. Movsumov stabbed R. Galandarov.

S. Movsumov and R. Galandarov were hospitalized.

The investigation is underway in Shamkir Region Police Department.