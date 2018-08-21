Man stolen $ 5,000 and golden jewellery worth 10,000 AZN from house of Pakistani citizen in Baku arrested - PHOTO

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Baku resident Gurban Maharramov who was accused of stealing $ 5,000 and golden jewellery worth 10,000 AZN, 90,000 PKR (Pakistani Rupee), 3400 AZN from house of Pakistani citizen in Baku was detained.

According to the investigation, Maharramov lives in next district from Pakistani citizen.

A criminal case was launched on the fact.

If anyone suffered from detained man’s acts, they may call 102 hotline or appeal to the Police Office No. 12 of Sabunchu District Police Department.